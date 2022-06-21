SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.