SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 78,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,179. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.