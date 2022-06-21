SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 86,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,511. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.