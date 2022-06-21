SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

