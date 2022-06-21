Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 7,453 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

