Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 64.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 69,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.