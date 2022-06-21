Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.