Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

