Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

