Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of STRY stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

