Steph & Co. Has $4.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $168.69. 1,864,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,255,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

