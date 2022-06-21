stETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00824215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014330 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

