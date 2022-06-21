Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.