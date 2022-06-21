Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 605.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

