Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $360.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.00.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $303.49. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,777. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
