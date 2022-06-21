StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

