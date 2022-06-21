StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NKSH stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

