StockNews.com Upgrades BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

BankUnited stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 18.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

