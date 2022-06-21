StockNews.com Upgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.07 on Friday. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cowen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cowen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cowen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

