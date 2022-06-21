Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.69

Storj (STORJ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Storj has a total market cap of $273.39 million and approximately $349.06 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 91.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 397,426,351 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

