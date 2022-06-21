Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 6,311 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.83 and its 200-day moving average is $344.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

