Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.