Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 4,087 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 189,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.