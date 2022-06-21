Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

