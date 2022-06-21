Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,412,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.36 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

