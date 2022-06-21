Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Invests $28.48 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,478,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,089,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

