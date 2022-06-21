Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Cut by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 11,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

