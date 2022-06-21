SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

