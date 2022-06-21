Symbol Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $297.76 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00818617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00076058 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

