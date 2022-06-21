Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Target by 299.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Target by 64.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

TGT stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,056. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

