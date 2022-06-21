Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

