Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Set at GBX 330 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.98) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321 ($3.93).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 251.90 ($3.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

