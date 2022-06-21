The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

