The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

