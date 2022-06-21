The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,454. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

