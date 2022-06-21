The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

