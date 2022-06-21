The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

HCKT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

