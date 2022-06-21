The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Decreased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,031,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.12. 7,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,157. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

