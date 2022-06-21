The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

