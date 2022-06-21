The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.51. 39,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,196. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.92.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.