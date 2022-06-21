THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Down 1.2%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.53. 8,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 33,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

