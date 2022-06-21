Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.02

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,988,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

