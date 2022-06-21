Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCFC. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
