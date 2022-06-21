Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCFC. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.