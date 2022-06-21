Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $103.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

