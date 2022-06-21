TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
TRST stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $573.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,084 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
