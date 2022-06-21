TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TRST stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $573.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,084 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

