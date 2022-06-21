Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 225

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 168 ($2.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 302.60 ($3.71).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

LON TRST opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.22) on Friday. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75.25 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 481.80 ($5.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The stock has a market cap of £412.93 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.