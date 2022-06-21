U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

