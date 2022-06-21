Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $90.38 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Ultra has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $90.38 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00560520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00311699 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,691 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

