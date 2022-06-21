Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $206.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

