Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.48).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.54) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.94) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,088 ($13.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,099.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,082.02.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.86), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,035.42).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

